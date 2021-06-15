Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Bomb Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 9]

    7th Bomb Wing Change of Command

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, addresses Team Dyess during the 7th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. The CoC is a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
