Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, addresses Team Dyess during the 7th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. The CoC is a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

