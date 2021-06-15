7th BW welcomes new commander

Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, left, speaks to members of Team Dyess and local community during the 7th BW change of command event at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 15, 2021. During the ceremony Col. Ed Sumangil relinquished command of the 7th BW to Col. Joseph Kramer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

