Lightning before the Thunder

Spc. Patrick Marshall, an infantryman of the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, prepares for a training operation at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, known as the “Mississippi Rifles,” is the sixth oldest infantry regiment in the U.S. Army. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

