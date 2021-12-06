Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, advance to an objective during a training exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th’s participation in the NTC rotation allows the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, and supporting units to build teamwork and maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

