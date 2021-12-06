Sgt. Brandon McBride, an infantryman of the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, commands his squad to assume formation during assault training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. McBride, a Poplarville, Mississippi, native, is training with his unit during the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 20:36 Photo ID: 6688981 VIRIN: 210612-Z-WV749-353 Resolution: 6103x4069 Size: 14.29 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Hometown: POPLARVILLE, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Positioned [Image 5 of 5], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.