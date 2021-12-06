Positioned

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Brandon McBride, an infantryman of the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, commands his squad to assume formation during assault training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. McBride, a Poplarville, Mississippi, native, is training with his unit during the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

