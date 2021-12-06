Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Security

    Steel Security

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    An M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle assigned to 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, provides security for Soldiers advancing to an objective during an assault training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, is conducting training at NTC to support readiness in future missions. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    Steel Security
    Fighters in a Fighting Vehicle
    Positioned
    Lightning before the Thunder

