Steel Security

An M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle assigned to 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, provides security for Soldiers advancing to an objective during an assault training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155th, as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, is conducting training at NTC to support readiness in future missions. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

