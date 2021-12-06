Laying Lead

Spc. Michael Geiling and Spc. Trent Baker, both infantrymen with the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, provide suppressive fire with an M240B machine gun during combat training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The NTC rotation allows the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, and supporting units, such as the 1-297th, to build teamwork and maintain combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

