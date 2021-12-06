Spc. Michael Geiling assists Spc. Trent Baker, both infantrymen with the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, with reloading an M240B machine gun while supporting an simulated assault mission at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-297th is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, during their training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

Date Taken: 06.12.2021