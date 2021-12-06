Fighters in a Fighting Vehicle

Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, prepare to dismount a M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during assault training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The Bradley is designed to transport infantry or scouts with armor protection, while providing covering fire to suppress opposing forces. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

