Sgt. Daigre Matthew assists Spc. Daniel Bruce, both infantrymen with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, out of a M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a simulated medical evacuation of a casualty at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155 is known as the "Mississippi Rifles" and is the sixth oldest infantry regiment in the U.S. Army. (Mississippi National Guard Photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6688974
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-WV749-037
|Resolution:
|6707x4471
|Size:
|15.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Got You! [Image 9 of 9], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT