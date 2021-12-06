Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Got You! [Image 2 of 9]

    I Got You!

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Daigre Matthew assists Spc. Daniel Bruce, both infantrymen with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, out of a M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a simulated medical evacuation of a casualty at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155 is known as the "Mississippi Rifles" and is the sixth oldest infantry regiment in the U.S. Army. (Mississippi National Guard Photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 21:11
    Photo ID: 6688974
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-WV749-037
    Resolution: 6707x4471
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Got You! [Image 9 of 9], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    155NTC21

