I Got You!

Sgt. Daigre Matthew assists Spc. Daniel Bruce, both infantrymen with Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, out of a M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a simulated medical evacuation of a casualty at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 12, 2021. The 1-155 is known as the "Mississippi Rifles" and is the sixth oldest infantry regiment in the U.S. Army. (Mississippi National Guard Photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

