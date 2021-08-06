PFC. John F. Middleswart

The casket containing the remains of Private First Class John F. Middleswart, awaits final burial at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., June 8, 2021. Middleswarts remains were finally identified this past February thanks to the diligent efforts of the Defense Prisoners of War / Missing in Action Accounting Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 17:12
|Photo ID:
|6687977
|VIRIN:
|210608-M-VX661-342
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
