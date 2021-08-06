PFC. John F. Middleswart

Marines with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego Honor Guard transport the remains of Private First Class John F. Middleswart, during his funeral at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., June 8, 2021. On December 7, 1941, Middleswart was on board the USS Oklahoma when it capsized during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

