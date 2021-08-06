The casket carrying the remains of Private First Class John F. Middleswart is transported to his final resting place at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., June 8, 2021. Middleswarts remains were finally identified this past February thanks to the diligent efforts of the Defense Prisoners of War / Missing in Action Accounting Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:11 Photo ID: 6687973 VIRIN: 210608-M-VX661-233 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.17 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PFC. John F. Middleswart [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.