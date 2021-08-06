PFC. John F. Middleswart

Friends and family of Private First Class John F. Middleswart, attend his funeral at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., June 8, 2021. Middleswart was on board the USS Oklahoma as it was struck by enemy torpedoes during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

