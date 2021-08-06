PFC. John F. Middleswart

A family member of Private First Class John F. Middleswart, says a final goodbye prior to his burial at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, June 8, 2021. Middleswarts remains were finally identified this past February thanks to the diligent efforts of the Defense Prisoners of War / Missing in Action Accounting Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

