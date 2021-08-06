PFC. John F. Middleswart

Edward Brown (left), Private First Class John F. Middleswarts nephew, is presented a flag by LtCol. Christopher Benson (right), a Recruiting Support Officer with the 12th Marine Corps District, at the funeral of Middleswart at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, June 8, 2021. On December 7, 1941, Middleswart was on board the USS Oklahoma when it capsized during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

