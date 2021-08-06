Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PFC. John F. Middleswart [Image 6 of 12]

    PFC. John F. Middleswart

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The casket containing the remains of Private First Class John F. Middleswart, awaits final burial at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., June 8, 2021. Middleswarts remains were finally identified this past February thanks to the diligent efforts of the Defense Prisoners of War / Missing in Action Accounting Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:12
    Photo ID: 6687974
    VIRIN: 210608-M-VX661-267
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

