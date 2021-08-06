The casket containing the remains of Private First Class John F. Middleswart, awaits final burial at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., June 8, 2021. Middleswarts remains were finally identified this past February thanks to the diligent efforts of the Defense Prisoners of War / Missing in Action Accounting Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:12 Photo ID: 6687974 VIRIN: 210608-M-VX661-267 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.3 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PFC. John F. Middleswart [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.