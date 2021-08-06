PFC. John F. Middleswart

Marines salute the coffin of Private First Class John F. Middleswart at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., June 8, 2021. Middleswart was on board the USS Oklahoma as it was struck by enemy torpedoes during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6687969
|VIRIN:
|210608-M-VX661-976
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
