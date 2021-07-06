Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12]

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

    AMENDOLA AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brett Woodward, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35 Lighting II crew chief, pulls chalks from a U.S. Air Force F-35 assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8 2021. Four U.S. F-35s participated in Falcon Strike 21 which is a joint, multinational exercise designed to provide aircrew training through fourth and fifth generation integration. Aircraft participating include the U.S. Air Force F-35s and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Air Force, Italian air force, and Israeli air force F-35B aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    This work, 31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F35
    strengthening partnerships
    31FW
    Falcon Strike 21
    FS21

