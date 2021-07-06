U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brett Woodward, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35 Lighting II crew chief, pulls chalks from a U.S. Air Force F-35 assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8 2021. Four U.S. F-35s participated in Falcon Strike 21 which is a joint, multinational exercise designed to provide aircrew training through fourth and fifth generation integration. Aircraft participating include the U.S. Air Force F-35s and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Air Force, Italian air force, and Israeli air force F-35B aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6683449
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-ZR251-3024
|Resolution:
|4936x3526
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
