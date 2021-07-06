31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brett Woodward, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35 Lighting II crew chief, pulls chalks from a U.S. Air Force F-35 assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8 2021. Four U.S. F-35s participated in Falcon Strike 21 which is a joint, multinational exercise designed to provide aircrew training through fourth and fifth generation integration. Aircraft participating include the U.S. Air Force F-35s and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Air Force, Italian air force, and Israeli air force F-35B aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

