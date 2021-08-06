31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis off the flight line during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2021. Six F-16C Fighting Falcons are participating in FS21 and are integrating with Israeli, United Kingdom, and Italian air force service members. FS21 is an exercise that optimizes the integration between fourth-generation and fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

