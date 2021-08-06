Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 10 of 12]

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

    AMENDOLA AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis off the flight line during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2021. Six F-16C Fighting Falcons are participating in FS21 and are integrating with Israeli, United Kingdom, and Italian air force service members. FS21 is an exercise that optimizes the integration between fourth-generation and fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:55
    Photo ID: 6683442
    VIRIN: 210608-F-ZR251-6074
    Resolution: 5725x4089
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT
    USAFE
    F-16s
    strengthening partnerships
    31FW
    Falcon Strike 21
    FS21

