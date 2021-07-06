U.S. Air Force Airmen and Italian air force pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2021. FS21 is an exercise designed to optimize integration between fourth and fifth Generation aircraft, increase the level of cooperation in the F-35 logistics and expeditionary field and strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces during joint operations and air defenses in order to maintain joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:55 Photo ID: 6683426 VIRIN: 210607-F-ZR251-4113 Resolution: 6384x4560 Size: 2.05 MB Location: AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.