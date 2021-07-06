Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 6 of 12]

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

    AMENDOLA AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jon Harris, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, marshalls out a U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2021. Six F-16Cs assigned to the 555th FS are participating in Falcon Strike 21, an exercise aiming to conduct air operations in a dynamic and congested environment using airspace and training tools optimized for fourth and fifth generation aircraft requirements. Approximately 600 service members from the U.S., Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom are participating in FS21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:55
    Photo ID: 6683427
    VIRIN: 210607-F-ZR251-5035
    Resolution: 6718x4479
    Size: 996.38 KB
    Location: AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    F16
    USAFE
    F35
    31FW
    Falcon Strike 21

