31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

Senior Airman Jon Harris, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, marshalls out a U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2021. Six F-16Cs assigned to the 555th FS are participating in Falcon Strike 21, an exercise aiming to conduct air operations in a dynamic and congested environment using airspace and training tools optimized for fourth and fifth generation aircraft requirements. Approximately 600 service members from the U.S., Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom are participating in FS21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

