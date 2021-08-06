Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 11 of 12]

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

    AMENDOLA AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derrick Powers, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, puts safety pins on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2021. Exercises like FS21 provide a venue to train with other nations, build readiness, practice interoperability, and enhance enduring relationships. The exercise is a multilateral military training exercise conducting air operations in a contested multinational force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:56
    Photo ID: 6683443
    VIRIN: 210608-F-ZR251-6132
    Resolution: 4386x3133
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations
    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-16s
    strengthening partnerships
    31FW
    Falcon Strike 21
    FS21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT