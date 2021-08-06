31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derrick Powers, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman, puts safety pins on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2021. Exercises like FS21 provide a venue to train with other nations, build readiness, practice interoperability, and enhance enduring relationships. The exercise is a multilateral military training exercise conducting air operations in a contested multinational force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6683443
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-ZR251-6132
|Resolution:
|4386x3133
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
