31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron prepare to participate in Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2021. FS21 is a joint, multinational exercise designed to provide aircrew training through fourth and fifth generation integration. Aircraft participating include the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs and U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Air Force, Italian air force, and Israeli air force F-35B aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

