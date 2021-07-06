Italian air force Lt. Andrea Ciazza, 13th Group F-35 Lightning II crew chief, performs maintenance on a U.S. Air Force F-35 from the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2021. FS21 is a joint, multinational exercise focused on the integration of the fourth and fifth generation aircraft with partner nations. Exercises like FS21 provide a venue to train with other nations, build readiness, practice interoperability, and enhance enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:55 Photo ID: 6683425 VIRIN: 210607-F-ZR251-4065 Resolution: 7226x4817 Size: 1.75 MB Location: AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.