    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 4 of 12]

    31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

    AMENDOLA AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Italian air force Lt. Andrea Ciazza, 13th Group F-35 Lightning II crew chief, performs maintenance on a U.S. Air Force F-35 from the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2021. FS21 is a joint, multinational exercise focused on the integration of the fourth and fifth generation aircraft with partner nations. Exercises like FS21 provide a venue to train with other nations, build readiness, practice interoperability, and enhance enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:55
    Photo ID: 6683425
    VIRIN: 210607-F-ZR251-4065
    Resolution: 7226x4817
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: AMENDOLA AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    F16
    USAFE
    F35
    31FW
    Falcon Strike 21

