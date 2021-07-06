31 FW participation in FS21 increases lethality through joint operations

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis onto the flightline during Falcon Strike 21 (FS21) at Amendola Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2021. FS21 provides participants the opportunity to develop capabilities in planning and conducting complex air operations in a multinational, joint force environment, leading to an advanced level of training for all participants. Approximately 600 service members from the U.S., Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom are participating in FS21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

