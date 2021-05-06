210605-N-OJ308-1013 RED SEA (June 5, 2021) - Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 67, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, exits the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during LCAC operations in the Red Sea, June 5. ACU 4 is deployed with Iwo Jima to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6683295
|VIRIN:
|210605-N-OJ308-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 210605-N-OJ308-1013 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT