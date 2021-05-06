210605-N-LN075-3038 RED SEA (June 4, 2021) - Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 60, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, exits the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during LCAC operations in the Red Sea, June 5. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 02:55 Photo ID: 6683290 VIRIN: 210605-N-LN075-3038 Resolution: 3918x2612 Size: 1.1 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210605-N-LN075-3038 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.