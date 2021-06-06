210606-N-OJ308-1190 RED SEA (June 6, 2021) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations in the Red Sea, June 6. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 02:54
|Photo ID:
|6683289
|VIRIN:
|210606-N-OJ308-1190
|Resolution:
|4390x2927
|Size:
|941.74 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 210606-N-OJ308-1190 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT