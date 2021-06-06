Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210607-N-JQ675-2000 [Image 7 of 8]

    210607-N-JQ675-2000

    RED SEA

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Veal 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210607-N-JQ675-2000 RED SEA (June 7, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transits the Red Sea, June 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.E. Veal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 02:55
    Photo ID: 6683293
    VIRIN: 210607-N-JQ675-2000
    Resolution: 6652x4435
    Size: 1000.54 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210607-N-JQ675-2000 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

