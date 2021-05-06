210605-N-LN075-3073 RED SEA (June 5, 2021) - Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to board a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) during LCAC operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 5. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

