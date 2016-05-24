210606-N-OJ308-2000 RED SEA (June 6, 2021) - Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 60, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, transits alongside amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, during LCAC operations in the Red Sea, June 6. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

