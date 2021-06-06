210606-N-OJ308-1145 RED SEA (June 6, 2021) - A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepares to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to VMM-162, approaches the ship during flight operations in the Red Sea, June 6. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 02:54 Photo ID: 6683287 VIRIN: 210606-N-OJ308-1145 Resolution: 4099x2733 Size: 1.05 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210606-N-OJ308-1045 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.