210607-N-JQ675-2005 RED SEA (June 7, 2021) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, transit the Red Sea, June 7. Iwo Jima and Carter Hall are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.E. Veal)

Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 by PO2 James Veal