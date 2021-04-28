21st CES EOD hosts training

FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raliegh Mercer, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team member assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, prepares for EOD training at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 30, 2021. Mercer is one of around only 40 women within the EOD career field. EOD members apply classified techniques and special procedures to lessen or totally remove the hazards created by the presence of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

