21st CES EOD hosts training

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A member of the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight prepares blocks of C-4 explosives for a rapid explosive hazard mitigation exercise at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 30, 2021. The exercise consisted of the removal of unexploded ordnance from a runway, hosted by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessie Ralls, 823rd Red Horse Squadron Silver Flag instructor assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021