21st CES EOD hosts training

FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Rafferty, 377th Mission Support Group Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader, gears up for a training exercise at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 28, 2021. During this exercise, the EOD team detonated blocks of C4 plastic explosive to clear the runway of simulated unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

