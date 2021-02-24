Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 8 of 11]

    21st CES EOD hosts training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Rafferty, 377th Mission Support Group Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader, gears up for a training exercise at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 28, 2021. During this exercise, the EOD team detonated blocks of C4 plastic explosive to clear the runway of simulated unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:28
    Photo ID: 6671709
    VIRIN: 210430-F-MC941-1412
    Resolution: 2505x1782
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, 21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    Peterson Air Force Base
    EOD

