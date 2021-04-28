Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 5 of 11]

    21st CES EOD hosts training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Green, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, works to disarm a simulated unexploded ordnance during training at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 28, 2021. This EOD exercise consisted of UXO and improvised explosive device scenarios driven from intelligence reports. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

