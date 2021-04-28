21st CES EOD hosts training

FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Green, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, works to disarm a simulated unexploded ordnance during training at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 28, 2021. EOD Airmen are also experts in handling chemical, biological, incendiary, radiological and nuclear materials. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

