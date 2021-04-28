Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 3 of 11]

    21st CES EOD hosts training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and the 28th CES at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, participate in training exercises at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 28, 2021. The first day of training consisted of unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive device scenarios driven from intelligence reports. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Fort Carson
    Peterson Air Force Base
    EOD

