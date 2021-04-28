FORT CARSON, Colo. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and the 28th CES at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, participate in training exercises at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 28, 2021. The first day of training consisted of unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive device scenarios driven from intelligence reports. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:28 Photo ID: 6671704 VIRIN: 210430-F-MC941-2065 Resolution: 2894x1789 Size: 1.59 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.