21st CES EOD hosts training

FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raliegh Mercer, (left), and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Harry Welch (right) of the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, talk with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Wolfe, an EOD team member assigned to the 49th CES, Holloman AFB, New Mexico, after completing their training exercise by detonating C4 plastic explosive at the Fort Carson Air Burst Range, Colorado, April 30, 2021. The 21st CES EOD flight hosted a three-day training event for five, total force EOD teams from April 28-30. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

