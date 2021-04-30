Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st CES EOD hosts training

    21st CES EOD hosts training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raliegh Mercer, (left), and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Harry Welch (right) of the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, talk with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Wolfe, an EOD team member assigned to the 49th CES, Holloman AFB, New Mexico, after completing their training exercise by detonating C4 plastic explosive at the Fort Carson Air Burst Range, Colorado, April 30, 2021. The 21st CES EOD flight hosted a three-day training event for five, total force EOD teams from April 28-30. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:28
    Photo ID: 6671712
    VIRIN: 210430-F-MC941-1599
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Fort Carson
    Peterson Air Force Base
    EOD

