Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 2 of 11]

    21st CES EOD hosts training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and the 28th CES at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, look for improvised explosive devices during training at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 30, 2021. EOD personnel provide support to visiting distinguished guests, civilian authorities with bomb problems, teach troops about bomb safety and aid local law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6671703
    VIRIN: 210430-F-MC941-2019
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training
    21st CES EOD hosts training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Peterson Air Force Base
    EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT