FORT CARSON, Colo. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and the 28th CES at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, look for improvised explosive devices during training at the Fort Carson Airburst Range, Colorado, April 30, 2021. EOD personnel provide support to visiting distinguished guests, civilian authorities with bomb problems, teach troops about bomb safety and aid local law enforcement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:27 Photo ID: 6671703 VIRIN: 210430-F-MC941-2019 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 1.45 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st CES EOD hosts training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.