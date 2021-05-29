U.S. Army Soldiers from 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Hellhound, Task Force Avalanche, and Task Force Bastards step off from the starting line of the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition during the early morning hours, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Participants were required to complete the 12 miles within three hours, meeting Army standards, to earn any points for the event. The Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move on to U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 10:22 Photo ID: 6670264 VIRIN: 210529-Z-XZ333-1082 Resolution: 5292x2820 Size: 3.08 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Spartan Soldiers step off for 12-mile ruck march of TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.