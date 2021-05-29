U.S. Army Sgt. Kaylamarie Hemm, Task Force Hellhound, steps toward finish line of 12-Mile Ruck March of TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Kaylamarie Hemm, Task Force Hellhound, steps toward the finish line of the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Participants were required to complete the 12 miles within three hours, meeting Army standards, to earn any points for the event. Twenty-one Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC, May 27-29, 2021, to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move on to U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

