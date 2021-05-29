U.S. Army Soldiers from 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Hellhound, Task Force Avalanche, and Task Force Bastards race through the first lap of the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition during the early morning hours, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Participants were required to complete the 12 miles within three hours, meeting Army standards, to earn any points for the event. The Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move on to U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 10:22 Photo ID: 6670263 VIRIN: 210529-Z-XZ333-1076 Resolution: 5232x3096 Size: 3.06 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Spartan Soldiers compete in 12-mile ruck march, Best Warrior 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.