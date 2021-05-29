U.S. Army Spc. Peter Trey, Task Force Hellhound, makes adjustments to ruck sack before 12-Mile Ruck March of TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Spc. Peter Trey, Task Force Hellhound, performs last minute adjustments to his ruck sack before the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition during the early morning hours, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Participants were required to complete the 12 miles within three hours, meeting Army standards, to earn any points for the event. The Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move on to U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

