36th Infantry Division, Higher Headquarters Battalion, Soldier finishes first in 12-mile ruck march, TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021

U.S. Army Spc. Giovanni Charlot, 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion, Task Force Spartan, finishes the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Giovanni was the first of the 20 competitors to complete the twelve miles and was accompanied by TF Spartan Division Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Horn, and 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Castro, as he crossed the finish line. Twenty-one Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC, May 27-29, 2021, to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move on to U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

