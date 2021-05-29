U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Rathbun, Task Force Avalanche, sprints toward the finish line of the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Participants were required to complete the 12 miles within three hours, meeting Army standards, to earn any points for the event. Twenty-one Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC, May 27-29, 2021, to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move onto U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 10:21 Photo ID: 6670259 VIRIN: 210529-Z-XZ333-1028 Resolution: 4080x2772 Size: 1.76 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Avalanche Soldier sprints toward finish line of 12-mile ruck march, TF Spartan BWC 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.