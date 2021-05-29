U.S. Army Spc. Destin Torres, Task Force Hellhound, runs to finish line of 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Spc. Destin Torres, Task Force Hellhound, runs toward the finish line of the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Torres was required to complete the 12 miles within three hours, meeting Army standards, to earn any points for the event. Twenty-one Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC, May 27-29, 2021, to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move on to U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

