Task Force Hellhound Soldier sprints toward the finish line of 12-Mile Ruck March, Best Warrior Competition 2021

U.S. Army Spc. Peter Frey, Task Force Hellhound, accompanied by his competition sponsor, sprints toward the finish line of the 12-Mile Ruck March portion of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 29, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Twenty-one Soldiers took part in TF Spartan BWC, May 27-29, 2021, to determine who would be the “Best Warrior” to move on to U.S. Army Central Command’s competition in June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

